Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns Employees of More Job Cuts in Coming Months

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned employees about more job cuts in the coming months in an effort to “simplify execution”, reported The Verge.In a memo, Pichai said the layoffs will focus on "removing layers" from several departments to drive velocity in the company, the report added. "These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year's reductions, and will not touch every team," he said.

This development in Google comes just a few days after the Alphabet-owned company cut hundreds of jobs across its Voice Assistant and hardware departments. Google Nest, Pixel, Fitbit, ad sales team, and augmented reality team were the worst hit in these layoffs.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6%, of its global workforce. As of September 2023, the company had 182,381 employees globally. This was the biggest layoff in the history of Google, but was "essential" for the company, Pichai had said earlier.

The new year kicked off with hopes of an economic revival in the United States and Europe, bit tech firms have started 2024 with a string of layoffs as they continue to make investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and employ cost cutting measures.Firms like Google and Amazon have laid of hundreds of employees in the first two weeks of the month, and have announced that they will continue to cut more jobs due to advancements in AI in the next few months.