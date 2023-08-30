Google discontinues its Pixel Pass subscription for new devices & renewals

New Delhi, Aug 30 Google has announced to discontinue its Pixel Pass subscription service, which allowed users to get a Pixel phone combined with premium services like YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Music premium for a monthly fee.

“Beginning August 29, 2023, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal,” the company said on its support page.

“We continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback and provide different ways for them to access the best of Google,” it added.

Google is not offering Pixel Pass subscriptions to new subscribers. Existing customers can continue with Pixel Pass subscription for a period of 2 years from the date on which they subscribed to Pixel Pass.

“

At the end of the term, the Pixel phone is fully paid off and your “Preferred Care service contract through Google Store or your device protection coverage through Google Fi Wireless ends”.

“The included Google subscriptions, such as Google One, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium, automatically renew each month until cancelled,” the company informed.

Current Pixel Pass users continue to receive support until their Pixel Pass term ends.

The Pixel Pass was made available in two different plans — $45 per month as well as $55 per month and one can subscribe to Pixel Pass through the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi.

With both plans, one used to also get 200GB of Google One cloud storage, Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps fully free of any ads and in-app purchases.

