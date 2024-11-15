Google Launches AI-Based Spam Call Detection Feature To Prevent Financial Fraud: Know How You Can Use It

Cybercrime is escalating alongside the rapid expansion of internet usage in the country, with thousands of citizens falling victim to financial fraud daily. A significant rise in fraud through spam calls has been observed, with people losing access to their bank accounts within minutes of receiving a single call. To combat this issue, Google has introduced a new feature for Android users—an AI-based Advanced Spam Call Detection. This feature sends users alerts or notifications when a spam call is detected, providing an added layer of security.

Google Introduces AI-Based Advanced Spam Call Detection Feature

Google first unveiled its AI-driven spam call detection feature at Google I/O 2024 earlier this year. Now, the company has officially announced the feature through a blog post. The new feature alerts Android users with a notification whenever a spam call is detected. Google asserts that this technology will play a key role in preventing financial scams linked to spam calls.

How the Feature Works

When a spam call is detected, Android users are presented with two options on their mobile screens: "Not a Scam" and "End Call." The user can decide whether to answer or disconnect the call after receiving the alert. If they wish to continue the call despite the spam notification, they can choose the "Not a Scam" option.

Who Can Use It?

Currently, Google's AI-based advanced spam call detection feature is available exclusively to select users in the United States. Only Android beta users have access to it at this time. However, the feature is expected to be rolled out to all Android users in the near future.