Google Meet to automatically zoom in on your face for more visibility

New Delhi, Oct 15 Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video.

Before a user attends a meeting, Meet will automatically frame the video to ensure that everyone is equally visible, the company said in a blogpost.

There are no motion disturbances that could draw attention away from the meeting's subject because the automatic framing only happens once. But the video can be reframed manually at any time.

This feature does not have an admin control.

The new feature is scheduled to roll out on November 2, the company said.

The feature was first announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022.

Earlier, the company had announced a Meet feature that enable users to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.

The company said it will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

"This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings," the company said.

The company said it changed how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting.

