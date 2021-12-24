Google Pay gets Split Expense feature: check out how it works

This is important information for Google Pay users. The company has introduced the Bill Split Expense feature, which Google Pay users have been waiting for days. The feature was announced at the Google for India event last month. The company has finally brought this feature to India.

Google Pay users can use the bill split feature after updating the Google Pay app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. This feature works like Group Payment. This helps users to transfer money to many at once. Suppose you four friends have gone to eat at a restaurant and the total meal bill is Rs. 1260. In that case, the Google Bill Split feature will allow you to split Rs 1260. For this you have to go to payment option and save Rs. 1260. After this, the names of four people will have to be selected. After that, each person will get a bill of Rs 315.

1) First open the Google Pay app on your smartphone and tap on "New Payment".

2) The app will have a search bar at the top and a "New Group" option at the bottom of the screen and you will be taken to that page.

3) Click on it and enter the names of your friends and click on Next.

4) Now you have to enter the name of your group. You can then tap on the "Create" button, then the Group will be created.

5) Now that you have Google Pay Group, you can pay the bill with your friends. All you have to do is tap on the "Split an expense" button. 6) Enter the total amount you spent and tap the Next button again.

7) Google will then automatically split the amount and then tell everyone how much they have to pay.

8) After review, you can tap on "Send Request" button. You will also have the option to state what the amount is for. Google Pay will notify you when a member makes a payment and update the payment graph.