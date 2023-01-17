Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

San Francisco, Jan 17 Tech giant Google's upcoming foldable smartphone Pixel Fold will reportedly feature a 7.67-inch interior screen.

YouTuber Dave2D, who posts technology-related videos, published a video featuring a replica of the rumoured foldable Pixel made of plastic, reports The Verge.

It is expected to come with a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.

The foldable smartphone is likely to feature a 5.79-inch outer screen which is a little shorter and wider than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.

The device is likely to be revealed at Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, in May this year, but some leaks suggest a fall launch, the report said.

In November last year, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May this year, alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources had claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the "usual Pixel-esque performance" and the Pixel flagship camera.

