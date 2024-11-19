Google Play’s Best of 2024 Awards: India’s Top Smartphone Apps and Games Announced; Check Full List

Google has announced the winners of its Play Store's Best of 2024 awards in India, honoring the top apps and games across multiple categories. The awards highlight the most innovative, engaging, and impactful apps and games available on the Google Play Store, along with the developers behind these standout creations.

Google has curated a selection of top contenders in various categories, including "Best for Fun," "Everyday Essentials," and more. These categories showcase the diverse range of apps and games available on the platform, catering to a wide spectrum of user needs and interests.

India Leads in AI-Powered Mobile App Innovation

India has emerged as a global leader in AI-powered mobile app development, accounting for 21% of global mobile app downloads in 2023, according to Sensor Tower’s report. The country is home to nearly 1,000 apps and games incorporating AI technology. Notable winners include Hey Alle's Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist, which earned "Best App" and "Best for Fun" awards for its personalized fashion advice, and Sony LIV: Sports & Entmt, which won the "Best for Large Screens" award for its immersive viewing experience on large devices.

Also Read| WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: Meta Disagrees with CCI's Rs 213-Cr Penalty; Plans to Appeal.

Best Google Play 2024 Apps and Games in India

Google has revealed the winners of its 2024 Best Apps and Games in India, celebrating innovation and excellence in the mobile app ecosystem. Here are the standout winners:

Best App of 2024 & Best for Fun: Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist (Hey Alle)

Best Multi-device App: WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp LLC)

Best for Personal Growth: Headlyne: Daily News with AI

Best Everyday Essential: Fold: Expense Tracker

Best Hidden Gem: Rise: Habit List (Thinklikepro)

Best for Watches: Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker

Best for Large Screens: Sony LIV: Sports & Entmt

Indian Gaming Scene Thrives

India added 23 million new gamers in FY24, reaching a total of 590 million.

India is now the world’s second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads.

Average weekly playtime has increased by 30%, reflecting the growing popularity of mobile gaming.

Best Google Play 2024 Games in India

Here are the top games of 2024 as recognized by Google Play in India: