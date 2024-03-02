Google Removes Popular Indian Apps From Play Store in Fee Dispute

Google removed more than a dozen well-known Indian apps from its Play Store, citing violations of its billing policies. Among the apps delisted are job platform Naukri, matrimonial services Shaadi and Bharat Matrimony, audio storytelling platforms Kuku FM and Alt Balaji’s Altt, dating app TrulyMadly, and real estate manager 99acres.

This development represents a significant escalation in the deteriorating rapport between the Internet behemoth and certain Indian app developers. These developers have been vocal in their opposition to Google's policy of levying a commission ranging from 11% to 26% on in-app transactions. However, recent rulings by both the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court earlier this year effectively authorized Google to impose these fees or take action to remove non-compliant apps.

The developers now confront a significant setback to their business operations during the period they are offline. This is particularly challenging given Google's overwhelming dominance in the Indian market, with over 90% of smartphones operating on its Android platform. Despite two court rulings in January and February, which did not provide relief for startups, including one from the Supreme Court, Google has remained firm in its position regarding fee collection or app removal.

Google has sent notices of Play Store violations to Indian firms, including Matrimony.com and Info Edge, the operator of Jeevansathi. Executives from both companies mentioned in the report stated that they are evaluating the notices and considering their next actions. After the Reuters report, Matrimony.com shares fell by up to 2.7%, while Info Edge experienced a 1.5% decline.