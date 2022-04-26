Google rolls out app privacy labels in Play Store

New Delhi, April 26 Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out a new data safety section in the Play Store, where developers will be required to give people more information about how apps collect, share and secure users' data.

App developers have till July 20 to add the information to their listings.

"As app developers update their functionality or change their data handling practices, they will show the latest in the apps' Data safety section," the company said in a blog post.

Users will start seeing the Data safety section in Google Play from Wednesday.

The new initiative on Google Play Store follows the launch of a similar feature on Apple's App Store in late 2020.

"We designed the Data safety section to allow developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it's being used. Users can also see whether the app needs this data to function or if this data collection is optional," said Google.

Google said it has also worked hard to give users control of installed apps through simple permissions features.

"The taxonomy and framework of the Data safety section on Google Play may differ materially from those used in other app stores," the company said.

The initiative is meant to "help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security."

