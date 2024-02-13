Google Testing Double-Tap Chat Reactions in Google Messages; Similar to Instagram Likes

Google has devised a new method to enhance the messaging app experience by introducing a double-tap feature for responding to chats in Google Messages. This functionality, similar to the way posts are liked on Instagram, is expected to replace the current long-press method for accessing emoji reactions.

The potential inclusion of the double-tap reaction feature was discovered in the latest Google Messages beta APK by 9to5Google. Although not yet available in the beta version, this feature has not been integrated into the stable version of the app.

Currently, long pressing a message not only reveals a list of reactions but also provides additional options such as copy, star, and delete. The introduction of the double-tap gesture for reactions would separate these two sets of options, potentially bringing a welcome change to the user experience.

It remains to be seen whether this alteration will streamline the process of reacting to messages, as users would still need to double-tap and then select the desired emoji for their response. Alternatively, Google may choose to use the double-tap action exclusively for expressing a simple "heart" in response to a message, although specific details on this aspect are not explicitly outlined in the code.