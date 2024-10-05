Google tests verified checkmarks in search results

Washington [US], October 5 : In a bid to enhance user trust in its search results, Google is testing the introduction of verified checkmarks next to certain business links in its search engine.

According to GSM Arena, this initiative aims to help users identify legitimate businesses amid the ongoing challenges posed by spam and misinformation online.

The verified checkmarks, which are blue in colour, have been rolled out to a limited group of Google users as part of an experimental phase.

This feature is reminiscent of the verification system popularized by social media platforms, but with a specific focus on businesses.

While the intention is to signify authenticity, Google has clarified that it "can't guarantee the reliability" of any business or its products, highlighting the need for consumers to remain vigilant.

The current test does not extend to influencers or media personalities, raising questions about who will ultimately benefit from this new feature, as per GSM Arena.

Molly Shaheen, a public affairs spokesperson for Google, shared insights with The Verge, stating, "We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google."

As this experiment progresses, Google aims to improve the online shopping experience by making it easier for users to discern reliable sources, a move that could potentially reshape how consumers interact with search results.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor