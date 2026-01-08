Govt launches Karmayogi Classroom to boost AI-driven capacity building of civil servants

New Delhi, Jan 8 The government on Thursday launched Karmayogi Classroom to boost AI-driven capacity building of civil servants.

The Karmayogi Classroom is a new AI-enabled feature on the iGOT Karmayogi platform designed to enhance contextual, interactive, and personalised learning for civil servants.

“The iGOT Karmayogi platform represents a decisive shift from ‘rule to role’, enabling officers to approach their assignments with greater clarity, accountability, and outcome-orientation,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, during the launch.

Further, Singh noted that the iGOT platform has adopted AI-driven tools such as AI Saarthi, AI Tutor, and AI-based Capacity Building Plans.

“These tools are enabling personalised learning pathways, faster planning and improved delivery across ministries and departments,” he said.

He emphasised that artificial intelligence must function as an enabler, working in tandem with human intelligence through a hybrid approach to strengthen governance outcomes.

“Learning must remain a constant process in governance, as administrative challenges, citizen expectations, and technological tools continue to evolve,” Singh said, stressing that artificial intelligence should be seen as a powerful means, not an end in itself, and must always be guided by human judgement and responsibility.

He added that a hybrid model combining Artificial Intelligence with human intelligence will be critical to building a future-ready, responsive, and effective public administration.

He underlined that while traditional systems helped officers qualify for service, they did not always prepare them for the actual responsibilities they assume, often across multiple sectors during their careers.

The Minister highlighted that Mission Karmayogi has evolved steadily, beginning with civil servants and gradually expanding to cover officials across ministries, departments, and levels.

He said the initiative has also been extended to newly recruited officers through Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, which is being offered along with appointment letters issued during Rozgar Melas, allowing officers to prepare themselves for real-world administrative challenges from the very beginning of their service.

Meanwhile, Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, highlighted that iGOT has emerged as the foundational digital infrastructure for public sector capacity building, with over 1.5 crore learners and more than 6.7 crore course completions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor