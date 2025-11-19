Govt standardises 3 traditional therapies to boost livestock health

New Delhi, Nov 19 Technical knowledge on three unique traditional therapies has been standardised to boost treatment in livestock, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

While demand is growing for livestock products, ensuring food security, safety, and quality is crucial. The dairy sector, largely driven by women farmers, faces recurring challenges such as tick infestations, retained placenta, and nutritional deficiencies, all of which reduce productivity and income.

To address these, the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF), an autonomous institute of the Department and Science and Technology (DST), developed ingenious technologies by identifying novel herbal practices which can meet industrial requirements through product refinement. These offer sustainable, affordable solutions for livestock health and rural livelihoods.

“India’s rich biodiversity-based wisdom, especially in indigenous livestock healthcare, offers sustainable alternatives to chemical and antibiotic treatments,” the Ministry said.

“The NIF has recognised, shared and sustained technologies for management of ectoparasite infestation, enhancing milk production potential (Galactogogue properties) and prevention/treatment of retention of placental conditions among dairy animals by outstanding traditional knowledge holders from regions of Odisha and Bihar,” it added.

The minimum dosage and cost were standardised, efficacy was enhanced and safety was ensured, the Ministry said.

NIF works to validate and incubate these practices, enabling their integration into the formal veterinary system and fostering the development of herbal, eco-friendly therapies. To commercialise the three unique herbal products, the NIF entered into technology license agreement with a Gujarat-based pharma company Rakesh Health Care India.

“It is well known that cost effective, sustainable technologies are increasingly in demand due to appreciable single drug related limitations such as development of resistance and drug residues. Indigenous medications can meet these requirements and have the ability to meaningfully address environmental challenges,” the Ministry said.

“Indigenous knowledge system can fill therapeutic void and augment development of medicinal products which are sustainable, affordable, reduce, potential health harms,” it added.

