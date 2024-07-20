Gurugram: GMDA Integrates WhatsApp & social media platforms for complaint registration

Gurugram, July 20 Gurugram residents can now submit their complaints about civic infrastructure in the city in a hassle-free manner via the Whatsapp application.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has upgraded its present complaint handling system to include more channels for citizens to raise their complaints pertaining to GMDA, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) wherein the addition of the Whatsapp feature and integration with social media platforms have been done by the authority to make it more citizen-friendly and deliver improved grievance redressal solutions.

Citizens can register their complaint on the Whatsapp number 7840001817 along with photographs to highlight the nature of their complaint.

Furthermore, they can also give a miss call on the number 9873353224 and a call centre executive will return their call and register their complaint.

“The process of submitting a grievance has further been simplified for the benefit of the public at large. Citizens now can simply raise their complaint on WhatsApp and share a supporting image to highlight their issue which may pertain to water supply, drainage, sewerage, road conditions, waste collection and sanitation, waterlogging during monsoon and other services included in the GMDA grievance redressal system.

“The Whatsapp message once received will be acknowledged and forwarded to the concerned department and officer. Since Whatsapp is a highly accessible and prevalent app in today’s time. The addition of this feature will further increase the utility of the grievance redressal system,” said P.K. Agrawal, Consultant, Smart City Division, GMDA.

Additionally, the social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have also been liaised with the complaint handling system of GMDA wherein the software will also track the complaints or issues raised by the public pertaining to the concerned departments on these social media portals which will be escalated to the concerned department for redressal.

In the earlier model of the Complaint Handling System of GMDA, the citizens could submit their complaints related to MCG, MCM and GMDA via the toll-free numbers, the MyGurugram App on mobile phones, or on the dedicated helpdesk established by GMDA for registering grievances.

GMDA has now added the provision for the citizen to submit the complaint through WhatsApp with a supporting photograph which will make registering a complaint more user-friendly.

