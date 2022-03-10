Gurugram: Private housing societies to have EV charging points

Gurugram, March 10 The NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group would install 59 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at its residential and commercial properties across Gurugram.

The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram.

Under the agreement, Tata Power, India's leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has collaborated with Enviro the facility management will install EV charging points.

These chargers will be made available as 'Public Charging Stations' and 'Semi-Public' based on the nature of the premises.

With this initiative, residents and commuters will have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption," Sandeep Bangia, Head - EV - Tata Power said.

"This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for EV customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor