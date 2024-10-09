Healthy work environment key to nurture, boost productivity of employees: Experts 

New Delhi, Oct 9 Long working hours, strict deadlines, high-performance expectations, and job insecurity are some of the major issues at the workplace that have recently claimed several ‘young’ lives in India. The need is to develop a healthy workplace that can address these and also help boost productivity, said experts on Wednesday a day ahead of World Mental Health Day.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness and fight stigma related to mental health issues. The theme this year is ‘Mental Health at Work’.

India has recently seen a spate of deaths due to overwhelming pressure and harassment by toxic bosses at the workplace. The latest case involves Bajaj Finance manager who died by suicide, due to workplace harassment.

In his suicide note, the 42-year-old Tarun Saxena from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi said he “did not sleep for 45 days and is under a lot of stress”.

On July 21, Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old CA at audit firm Ernst and Young succumbed to death in Pune due to severe work pressure. Her mother in a heart-wrenching letter to Chairman Rajiv Memani noted that Anna lost her life due to a “backbreaking workload” and “work stress”, in just four months of joining the firm.

The list is endless.

“Work-life balance is an essential aspect of one’s quality of life. A healthy work environment helps in nurturing a healthier mindset and helps boost the productivity of the individual. Mental health in the workplace is crucial for fostering a positive environment and enhancing productivity,” Dr Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, told IANS.

“An empathic approach at the workplace, positive reinforcement of good work, healthy team dynamics, rational expectations -- all help boost one’s confidence and professional trust. It helps foster a good feeling at work and helps boost the overall productivity of the individual and the organisation. Healthy communication practices and rational allocation of roles and responsibilities help reduce overall stress levels and enhance coping,” he added.

A recent survey by ADP India, an online payroll software and HR services firm, showed 76 per cent of workers in India say their work suffers because of stress and 48 per cent think poor mental health impacts their productivity.

On the other hand, a healthy workplace prioritises the health, safety, and well-being of its employees.

“Work needs to be rewarding in terms of genuine social connectedness, and emotional enrichment in addition to financial benefits. Any work schedule imposed may be detrimental to health if not followed by appropriate relaxation,” Prof Nand Kumar from the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, told IANS.

The expert noted that chronic negative stress can affect organs of the body and may precipitate related medical conditions.

Prof. Pallab Maulik, Director of Research and Program Director (Mental Health) at The George Institute India, told IANS that it is crucial to keep one psychologically healthy.

“Stress built over time leads to anxiety and depression and that over time and increased severity can lead to self-harm and suicide. Psychological well-being is needed for oneself, family, and work colleagues. Poor mental health can lead to absence from the job or poor work output which is detrimental for the individual and the job,” he added.

So how to overcome stress?

Malhotra said no one is immune to psychiatric ailments. It can affect anyone and there is a need to understand the individual with mental health concerns with empathy and learn not to be over-judgmental. He also stressed the need for timely recognition and appropriate psychiatric intervention.

Kumar suggested the CALM practice: Connectivity both emotional and social; Activity both physical and mental; Learning new things; Mindfulness; and Simple deep breathing exercises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor