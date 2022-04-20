Hero Electric, Bolt to set up 50K EV charging stations across India

New Delhi, April 20 Electric two-wheeler company Hero Electric on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with EV infrastructure provider Bolt to set up 50,000 charging stations in India in the next one year.

As part of the collaboration, Bolt chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric's touch points across India benefitting over 4.5 lakh customers. Furthermore, around 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost Bolt charging units set up at their homes.

"We are delighted to partner with Bolt as its charging network will offer affordable charging solutions further, encouraging the switch to electric vehicles," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

With rising fuel prices, this tie-up is expected to boost EV adoption and the movement towards carbon-free mobility in India.

"Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience," Gill said.

"We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective. This partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow e2W riders easy access to charging stations pan India," he added.

The partnership will help both Hero Electric and Bolt achieve their shared goal of providing a robust, affordable and accessible EV charging infrastructure to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

The Bolt charging network will be leveraged both by Hero Electric's enterprise partners and EV customers, significantly curbing range anxiety.

Additionally, Bolt will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website, offering a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment.

Post-installation of Bolt charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs.

Moreover, subscription-based plans will be announced for Hero Electric riders to ease their usage, the company said.

