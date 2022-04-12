Hero Electric, ElectricPe join hands for EV charging network

New Delhi, April 12 Electric two-wheeler company Hero Electric on Tuesday announced its partnership with electric vehicle (EV) charging platform ElectricPe to set-up charging points pan-India for its customers.

The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network, as the company recently committed to setting up 100,000 charging points by the end of this year.

"This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

"With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions," Gill added.

The charging point network will be nestled in residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, hence mitigating the range anxiety issue. The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.

Hero Electric mentioned that the association is a step ahead to fortify and build the existent charging infrastructure to meet the demand of 40,00,000 charging stations by 2026.

"Our goal from day one has been to help make the transition to electric mobility smooth by making it inclusive and convenient for consumers pan-India for their varied commuting activities," said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, ElectricPe.

