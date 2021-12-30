Hisense announces new product line up for 2022

New Delhi, Dec 30 Consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer Hisense on Thursday announced its new product line up for 2022.

Hisense is all geared up to launch its new product range which includes a new 120 inches Laser TV -120L9G, a new AC line up, the new Tornado A7H and Entry level 4K series - E6H, A6H.

The brand will also be launching premium televisions that include OLED TV, QLED U8H and U7H. Further, the brand will also be strengthening its washing machine portfolio.

"The Indian market has graced Hisense with an immense positive response. We have seen tremendous growth for the products that we have launched in the Indian market and we strive to launch more cutting-edge products for our consumers in the coming future. To celebrate the new year and instil trust in our products, we are delighted to offer 5 years warranty to our customers unlike other players in the market," COO Rishi Tandon said in a statement.

Hisense entered the Indian market last year and launched an array of products including Smart TVs, QLED TV's with Full Array local diming, Flagship 8K TV, side by side refrigerator, and washing machines.

one of the world's leading TV manufacturers and one of the top TV brands in the US, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa, Hisense has a footprint in over 160 countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities.

It will also be the official sponsor of Qatar FIFA world Cup 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor