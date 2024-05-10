Homegrown GenAI platform Hanooman now live in 98 languages

New Delhi, May 10 Abu Dhabi-based AI investment firm 3AI Holding Limited and SML India on Friday launched the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform Hanooman in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages.

Developed by SML and 3AI Holding under joint collaboration, Hanooman aims to reach 200 million users within its first year of launch.

Hanooman is now available for download in the country and can be accessed through the web and mobile application for Android users on the Play Store. The forthcoming iOS app will soon be available for download on the App Store.

"Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location," Arjun Prasad, MD of 3AI Holding, said in a statement.

The platform that comes available in 12 Indian languages includes Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Sindhi.

"With its launch, we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users within the first year alone," said Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India.

"About 80 per cent of Indians can’t use English, hence, Hanooman’s capabilities to support Indian languages will bring GenAI to the reach of everyone in India and open massive opportunities for companies and startups bringing Gen AI products to the market," he added.

As part of the launch, SML India announced its partnership with leading technology stalwarts and innovators like HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta. Through the partnership, Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to bolster SML India’s operations.

Additionally, its partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at several initiatives, like supporting AI startups, fostering fintech innovation, engaging with 3,000 colleges, and participating in research programmes.

