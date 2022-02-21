Honeywell introduces 'make in India' indoor air quality device

Bengaluru, Feb 21 US-based consumer technology firm Honeywell on Monday unveiled a 'make in India' indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor that will alert building owners of potential issues to proactively improve indoor air quality.

The touchscreen-enabled device measures key parameters including temperature, relative humidity, and indoor air pollutants, and provides an IAQ index based on the readings.

The monitor, available in white and black finishes, can be mounted on the wall, ceiling or placed on a table. It comes with two options: with complete display and with colour-coded LED lights. The company did not immediately reveal the price of the device.

"The IAQ monitor becomes a strategic investment in helping to create healthier spaces for occupants and also helping building owners to better adhere to safety guidelines as well," said Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Asia.

Developed by the engineers at Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) in India, Honeywell's IAQ monitor uses an array of sensors for better accuracy.

Optional sensors for formaldehyde (HCHO) and ozone (O3) can be added to the unit, said the company.

In addition to analysing the air and displaying readings on the device's touchscreen, the monitor can also communicate to any building management system (BMS) via Modbus protocol, further providing actionable insights to facility managers.

"Our engineers incorporated customer insights to develop an intuitive IAQ device that can be used as a standalone product or be integrated into an existing BMS," said Rajeev Bhandari, Senior Director of Engineering, HTS-HBT.

