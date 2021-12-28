Honor Magic V teaser showcases gapless design

Honor's first foldable smartphone will be announced soon and there are already reports that it will debut with a horizontal fold design and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

According to GSM Arena, Honor has posted a short video teaser highlighting the phone's design and fans finally got to see its cover screen alongside glimpses of the primary large screen, hinge mechanism and the device's bottom which houses the speakers and USB-C port.

The main screen appears to have an interrupted appearance with no visible camera cutout. It remains to be seen if Honor completely omitted a selfie cam on the inward panel or went with an under-display solution.

Honor also showed out that Magic V can close completely flat leaving no gap between the two halves of the screen.

The cover display is curved on the right-hand side and houses a centred punch-hole cutout for its selfie cam. The outward panel is rumoured to come in at 6.5-inches while the main display's diagonal is expected to come in at 8-inches, as per GSM Arena.

It remains to be seen when Honor plans to announce the Magic V but we'll be on the lookout for more details.

( With inputs from ANI )

