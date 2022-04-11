How to completely delete Truecaller account? Check out steps

Truecaller is widely used and can be seen in many phones. This app is available for free download for both Android and iOS users. Android users can download Truecaller app from Google Play Store and iOS users from App Store.

The Truecaller app has become a favorite among users as it provides instant information on the number of incoming calls. Also gives information about users calling from unknown numbers. It stores contact details from the address book of all your users. However, you can easily delete your number on the Truecaller app.

If a user has saved your number in their phone, your mobile number may also be available on Truecaller. The app also allows you to track all scam calls. Truecaller for some landlines also includes the address of the landline. Your mobile number is available in the TrueCaller database, so you get instant information if you call anyone. If you want to delete your mobile number on TrueCaller, you have to follow a simple process.

Let's learn how to delete your phone number from TrueCaller app.

- First open the Truecaller app in your phone and select the menu at the top left.

- Go to the next step after selecting menu settings.

- You will see many different options in settings. Now select the Privacy Center option from the menu to permanently delete the Truecaller account.

- You will see the option to delete Truecaller account. Click on it.

- Now tap on Yes option to delete the number from Truecaller Search.

- After completing this step, your number will be deleted from True Caller Database.