Human side of Narendra Modi really interesting: Lex Fridman ahead of podcast with PM

New Delhi, Feb 8 Artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and podcaster on Saturday expressed a keen desire to connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “human side” in an upcoming podcast.

Fridman also shared that he plans to undertake a 48-72 hour fast before the conversation.

“On top of the complex, deep history of India, and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting. For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days) for spiritual reasons,” Fridman said, in a post on the social media platform X.

Drawing a parallel between his own fasting habits and Modi’s well-documented multi-day fasts for spiritual reasons, Fridman said, “I fast often as well. So, I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive to India before talking to him”.

Calling PM Modi a "fascinating human being" Fridman expressed his eagerness and gratitude to be able to speak with him on the “podcast for several hours”.

“Narendra Modi is one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied. I can't wait to talk to him on podcast for several hours in a few weeks,” Fridman said.

"It’s a good opportunity to meditate and reflect on how lucky I am to be alive, to have this weird brain that sees beauty even in darkness, and most importantly, to appreciate the love in my life."

Fridman had, in January, announced about doing a podcast with PM Modi “at the end of February”.

“I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and it's amazing people as fully as I can,” he wrote on X.

Previously, Fridman has had deep-dive discussions with some of the world’s most influential figures, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky.

He is expected to converse with PM Modi on India’s advancements in AI, digital governance, and global influence, along with flagship initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.

Notably, this will be PM Modi’s second podcast appearance, following his debut on People by WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

