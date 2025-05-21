Hunt launched for pervert who published vulgar photos of women travellers in Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru, May 21 A hunt has been launched for the pervert who published objectionable and vulgar photos of women commuters on the Bengaluru Metro online, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had created an Instagram page and uploaded photos of young women and girls while they were travelling on the Metro and moving around Metro stations in Bengaluru.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Bengaluru police, and citizens, expressing outrage over the violation of women's privacy, have demanded action against the accused.

People have expressed shock that the social media page had garnered more than 5,000 followers. Many have also appealed to the police to register cases against all those following the page.

In a social media appeal, the whistleblower urged the Bengaluru police and the Police Commissioner to take action against the person responsible.

"There is a pervert travelling in Bengaluru Metro trains, secretly capturing videos of women and sharing them on Instagram. Please find him and punish him."

The whistleblower also provided the link to the Instagram page.

"This is very creepy and dangerous for all women commuters. Please amplify this so that he is punished soon," the post added.

Responding to the complaint, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Bengaluru, stated that an FIR has been registered at Banashankari Police Station and an investigation has been launched.

In response to the police action, netizens further demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and called for him to be publicly shamed. People need to know who these perverts are, they said.

What is even more disturbing is that the Instagram page had over 5,000 followers. Netizens argued that these followers exhibited an equally disturbing mindset and demanded that police register complaints against them as well, asserting that they, too, are complicit.

The accused had uploaded images of women talking on their phones amid Metro crowds and backshots of young women walking within Metro premises.

The Instagram page also misused the official Metro logo and used captions such as "Finding beautiful girls on Namma Metro" and "Girls at 2 pm in Namma Metro," among others.

Netizens have also urged Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to ensure strict action is taken against the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor