Independence Day 2023: India's Technological Future D2M

Technology in India has come a long way, and the latest one being a new way to bring live TV channels directly to mobile phones, a concept similar to direct-to-home (DTH) services. This technology, called "Direct-to-Mobile" (D2M), aims to enable users to watch TV on their mobiles without needing a data connection.The government is in talks with stakeholders, including telecom operators, to decide on implementing the technology. However, telecom operators might oppose the proposal as D2M could impact their data revenue.A pivotal meeting is on the horizon, scheduled for the upcoming week.

This gathering is expected to draw officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and IIT Kanpur, alongside representatives from the telecom and broadcast industries. The government envisions a convergence of content delivery through both broadcast and broadband platforms, a vision that aligns well with the imminent launch of 5G technology.While this idea holds potential, telecom operators might resist due to concerns about potential loss of data revenue. Their earnings heavily rely on video consumption, and this D2M approach could impact their 5G business strategies.One official, preferring anonymity, stated, "We are examining the feasibility, and the final decision will involve discussions with all stakeholders, including telecom operators." A forthcoming meeting is expected to involve representatives from the DoT, MIB, IIT-Kanpur, and both the telecom and broadcast sectors.Given the imminent launch of 5G, government authorities are considering merging content delivery methods, aiming for a convergence of broadcast and broadband services.