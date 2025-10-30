India and Sri Lanka hold 1st joint working group meeting on agriculture

New Delhi, Oct 30 India and Sri Lanka discussed collaboration in key areas, including farm mechanisation, organic and natural farming, seed sector development, agri-entrepreneurship, agricultural education, soil health management, market access, and climate-resilient agriculture at the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between the Asian countries was held on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and D. P. Wickramasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, Government of Sri Lanka.

Both sides discussed Opportunities for joint research, and capacity building were also explored.

The meeting also covered initiatives such as digital agriculture, crop insurance, and agri-startups.

The Sri Lankan delegation visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi, to gain insights into India’s agricultural research and innovation ecosystem.

The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to deepen cooperation for strengthening food and nutritional security in both countries.

The Sri Lankan delegation comprised G. G. V. Shyamali, Additional Director General of Agriculture (Development), Department of Agriculture; B. S. S. Perera, Director (Livestock Development), Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation; and Geshan, Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Secretaries from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Chairman PPVFRA, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

