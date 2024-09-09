India Automation Challenge 2024: Celebrating Innovation and Engineering Excellence in Automation

The India Automation Challenge 2024 (IAC 2024), organized by IED Communications and presented by Industrial Automation Magazine, culminated in a grand finale at the Automation Expo 2024, hosted at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This landmark event underscored the rapid advancements in automation technology and showcased the brightest young minds dedicated to shaping the future of this critical industry.

About the India Automation Challenge (IAC)

Now in its second year, the India Automation Challenge is a premier platform that bridges the gap between academia and industry, providing a stage for aspiring engineers to showcase their innovative ideas. With 250 project submissions, 38 projects were shortlisted for the second round, and finally, the top 10 were chosen to compete in the grand finale. This competition not only nurtures talent but also fosters a collaborative environment where students gain invaluable exposure to industry standards and expectations.

The India Automation Challenge 2024 stands as a testament to the collaboration between industry leaders and academic institutions, supported by prestigious organizations like ISA (International Society of Automation) and IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). These partnerships have been instrumental in setting high standards for innovation and technical excellence, providing a solid foundation for young engineers to showcase their skills. By aligning with globally recognized organizations, the India Automation Challenge ensures that the projects and solutions presented are at the cutting edge of technology, contributing to the advancement of automation and engineering both in India and worldwide.

Top 10 Finalists and Their Projects

Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Project: Active Prosthetic Ankle for Bike Riding in Lower Limb Amputees

R. Siddhartha Engineering College

Project: IoT-Based Smart Irrigation System

Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Project: Automation in Keyway Detection & Implementing Poka-Yoke Technique using PLC and Machine Learning

CSMSS Chh. Shahu College of Engineering, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Project: Automated Vegetable Transplanter

Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Project: Mobility Minds: AI-Empowered Mobility Standers

SVKM’s NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Project:Automatic Bottle Filling, Capping, and Sorting Based on Color and Quality

Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Technology (VESIT)

Project:Binbot: A Smarter Way to Manage Waste

MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, Maharashtra

Project:Centralized Monitoring System for Street Light Fault Detection and Location Tracking

SVKM’s NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Project:Multi-Purpose Automatic Assembly System for MSMEs

Chennai Institute of Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Project: Transmission Line Fault Detection System.

Award Winners Announced

The awards were distributed at a ceremony held on 25th August at 5 pm. The winners are:

First Prize: Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Recognized for their ‘Active Prosthetic Ankle for Bike Riding ‘ project.

Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Kolhapur, Maharashtra Recognized for their ‘ project. Second Prize: MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, Maharashtra, and Sharad Institute of Technology, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Awarded for their contributions to urban infrastructure management and mobility support.

MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, Maharashtra, and Sharad Institute of Technology, Kolhapur, Maharashtra Awarded for their contributions to Third Prize: SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai, Chennai Institute of Technology, Chennai, and CSMSS Chh. Shahu College Of Engineering, Aurangabad

Recognized for their innovative automation and detection projects.

Judging Panel and Special Recognition

The esteemed judging panel, led by Dr. V. P. Raman, included Mr. P. V. Sivaram, Mr. Ajit Karandikar, and Dr. Kirti Shah, who provided their expertise and insights in evaluating the competition at the venue, ensuring that each project was assessed on innovation, feasibility, and impact. Their on-site evaluation elevated the competition to the highest standards of excellence.

Team members including Ms. Darshana Thakkar, Mr. Niranjan Bhise, Mr. Vaibhav Narkar, and Mr. Gendlal Bokde played a crucial role in the assessment, contributing their specialized knowledge to the judging process.

Special recognition goes to the organizing team members Dr. B. R. Mehta, Ms. Benedicta Chettiar, and Prof. Dattatray Sawant, the Chief Coordinator, for their exceptional leadership and dedication in making IAC 2024 a resounding success.

Sponsors and Their Contributions

The India Automation Challenge 2024 received invaluable support from its esteemed sponsors, who are industry leaders committed to fostering innovation and bridging the gap between academia and industry:

Axis Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Dr. Bijal Sanghvi, Managing Director, stated: “Axis Solutions Pvt Ltd played a pivotal role in the India Automation Challenge, empowering young talent to excel in automation. By providing mentorship, resources, and industry exposure, Axis helps in nurturing the growth of aspiring engineers, fostering innovation, and preparing them for future challenges in the rapidly evolving automation landscape.”

VEGA India Level and Pressure Measurement Pvt. Ltd

Sudarsan Srinivasan, Managing Director, remarked: “India Automation Challenge 2024 and IED Communications have always encouraged industry peers and colleagues to share their knowledge by providing a common platform. They are at the forefront of showcasing the latest technological advancements, like AI. Recently, IED has taken a lead in expanding the platform for students, who can now network with industry stalwarts and demonstrate their knowledge and skills at a national level. The India Automation Challenge (IAC) has not only paved a way to create an industry-academia interface but also has the potential to foster innovations in a sustainable way. In this way, industry and academia can work together to address recent and existing market requirements, creating a workforce ready to take on real-world challenges.”

Murrelektronik India & South Asia

Chetan TA, Managing Director, said: “The India Automation Challenge 2024 was a remarkable initiative that stood out for its innovative approach and dynamic presentation. It reflected a forward-thinking vision aiming to bridge the gap between industry and academia by fostering hands-on learning and real-world problem-solving. This platform was more than just a competition; the event’s well-thought-out presentation actualized a strong commitment to align with the vision of creating an engaging environment for industry leaders and students to collaborate and explore new possibilities in automation.”

About Automation Expo 2024

Automation Expo 2024, hosted by IED Communications, is India’s largest and Asia’s second-largest exhibition for the automation industry. It serves as a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations. The expo featured over 550 exhibitors and attracted thousands of industry professionals, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities.

About Industrial Automation Magazine

As recognized by Feedspot, Industrial Automation Magazine is ranked as the 11th-best magazine in the automation sector globally. Industrial Automation Magazine is a pioneer in providing insights and information about the latest trends and developments in the field. The magazine continues to lead the way in promoting industry best practices and technological advancements.

About IED Communications

IED Communications Ltd., the organizer behind the India Automation Challenge and Automation Expo, is committed to advancing factory and process automation. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, Founder & Managing Director, and supported by directors Ms. Jyothi Joseph and Ms. Benedicta Chettiar, IED Communications has been instrumental in shaping the future of automation in India.

For More Information, visit www.industrialautomationindia.in or contact indiaautomationchallenge@gmail.com for further details.

