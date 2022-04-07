India gets its first ever super app Tata Neu

The Tata Group has launched a new super app called Tata Neu for users across India, offering a bouquet of services like groceries, flight bookings, car buying, food delivery, investments, hotel bookings, and more.The Tata Group has also launched its UPI payment service Tata Pay on the Tata Neu app, foraying into the fast-growing payments space. The Tata Neu app has offers on BigBasket, Croma, Tata CliQ, Starbucks, and a rewards program.

Tata Neu has NeuCoins as a super saver offering for which the validity will be one year period on the purchase of various items. The value of each Neu coin is Rs 1.Developed by Tata Digital, the app was available only to Tata Group employees until April 6 for testing where they had to log in by using their corporate email IDs. The app can be easily downloaded on Android's PlayStore and iOS App Store.Once downloaded, the app will ask for basic details such as name and email ID for registering. Tata Neu users can also watch free IPL matches live by answering the Neu Quiz posted on Tata Neu’s Instagram handle and win the match tickets. Tata Group is the title sponsor of the IPL 2022 tournament.

