India hosts ITU’s ‘AI for Good Summit’ at IMC 2025

New Delhi, Oct 10 The International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) "AI for Good – Impact India" Conference 2025 was inaugurated at the IMC here on Friday, marking a significant step in advancing responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation in India.

The conference brought together global AI leaders, policymakers, industry experts, start-ups, and academia to explore transformative applications of AI for sustainable development, an official statement said.

The event aims to leverage AI technologies to address national priorities such as healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, digital inclusion, and public service delivery.

ITU is a specialised agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), established in 1865 to develop global technical standards for seamless network interconnection and allocation of global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, and working to improve digital access for underserved communities worldwide.

Telecom Secretary and Digital Communications Commission Chairman Dr Neeraj Mittal cautioned that AI poses risks, including deepfakes, voice cloning, financial fraud, and identity misuse.

"Therefore, we have to be very vigilant about what the telecom network will look like with artificial intelligence. As we move from 5G to 6G, there is a tremendous role for AI to improve the intelligence in networks, make them self-healing, and move from generative AI to agentic AI," he said.

India is advancing a trusted, inclusive and human-centric AI ecosystem through the $1.25 billion IndiaAI Mission, in close collaboration with global partners such as ITU, to ensure that technology remains a force for trust, inclusion and progress, he said.

ITU's Deputy Director and Telecommunication Standardisation Policy Department (TSB) chief Bilel Jamoussi also emphasised the importance of forging global partnerships to address critical issues such as AI misuse, data privacy, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia’s largest technology forum, is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor