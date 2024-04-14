India must focus on Israel-like ironclad defence systems: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi, April 14 India must focus on getting Israel-like ironclad defence systems, said Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday.

His comments come amid recent attacks on Israel by Iran, reportedly in retaliation to the attack on their embassy in Damascus.

While Iran attacked Israel with suicide drones and missiles, the country's famed Iron Dome and other defence systems have been intercepting and thwarting the attacks.

Israel has "more than the Iron Dome", said Anand Mahindra in a post on X, quoting a post about the country's defence systems.

"They have a longer distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems," he said, adding that an "Iron Beam, which will use lasers", is also in the pipeline.

"Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry," he said.

"We in India must step up our focus on and spending in that direction," he added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Sunday said that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more than 300 missiles and drones Iran launched in its first direct attack against Israel.

"Together with our partners, the Americans and others, we managed to block the attack with very little damage caused," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

