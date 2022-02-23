India PC market ships 14.8 mn units in 2021, HP leads: Report

New Delhi, Feb 23 With shipment growth of 44.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2021, the India PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations delivered a strong year, a report said on Wednesday.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), HP continued to lead the overall PC market with a share of 31.5 per cent as its shipments grew by 58.7 per cent YoY in the calendar year of 2021.

"We sincerely thank our customers and partners for their trust in HP that helped us maintain our leadership in India's PC market in 2021. We are also very pleased that we enabled business and learning continuity needs for our customers more than any other brand in India during the most critical time of the pandemic," Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market told .

"Today, PCs are essential for Work, Learn, Earn, Play and Entertainment needs and at HP we are focused on consistently innovating our portfolio to best serve evolving needs of our diverse customer base," Patel added.

HP also had its biggest quarter ever in the fourth quarter of 21 by shipping more than 1.3 million units, the report said.

Dell Technologies secured the second position with a 23.6 per cent share and 47 per cent YoY growth in 2021. It also stood in second place behind HP in the fourth quarter of 2021 as it shipped more than a million units for a second consecutive quarter.

While Lenovo continued to hold its third position with an 18.4 per cent market share, Acer Group retained the fourth position with an 8.2 per cent market share in 2021.

The report also mentioned that while the notebook category was the volume driver with shipments reaching 11.6 million units, the desktop category, which saw a steep decline in 2020, managed a recovery with 30 per cent YoY growth.

