India records 13-month high in mobile, fixed broadband download speed

New Delhi, Nov 22 India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed in the month of October, a report said on Tuesday.

The country recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 13.87 Mbps in September to 16.50 Mbps) taking the country to 113th spot, from 118th spot in September, on the global ranking of median mobile download speeds.

The fixed broadband median download speed for India also hit a 13-month high of 48.78 Mbps from 48.59 Mbps, according to the data from Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

According to the October Speedtest Global Index, Macau registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 15 spots globally with the UAE at the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Montenegro registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 11 spots with Singapore at rank 1 in overall global fixed median speeds.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India's overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

According to Ookla's 'Speedtest Intelligence' report, telecom operators have been testing their networks and they witnessed a wide range of 5G download speeds from low double-digit (16.27 Mbps) to 809.94 Mbps.

