India saw 81% surge in cybersecurity job postings from 2019-2022: Report

Bengaluru, Oct 27 India saw an increase of 81 per cent in job postings for cybersecurity from 2019 to 2022, as various threats emerged in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report said on Friday.

Over the last three years, cybersecurity jobs have shown consistency in its growth trajectory, according to the report by job portal Indeed.

However, there has been a 25.7 per cent drop in job postings from September 2022 to September this year, indicative of stricter regulations, frameworks and controls.

However, this shift did not reflect in jobseekers interest, as job clicks witnessed a 6 per cent increase during the same period, highlighting sustained interest in cybersecurity roles, said the report.

“The current dip in job postings is a transient phase, and it highlights the industry's ability to adapt and evolve. The cybersecurity sector remains a cornerstone of technological advancement. Our data also reinforces that the future holds tremendous potential,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales for Indeed India.

Between September 2022 and September 2023, a talent mismatch of 29.9 per cent has been observed, indicating a shift in the skill sets sought by employers in the dynamic cybersecurity sector.

The term "talent mismatch" represents the gap between the skills employers currently require and the available workforce's skill set.

Bengaluru leads India's cybersecurity job market with a 23.11 per cent share, driven by its status as the nation's primary IT hub.

“This dominance can also be attributed to the city's dense tech landscape, with numerous IT firms and startups, increasing the potential for cyber threats and attacks,” the report mentioned.

According to IT industry’s apex body Nasscom, the Indian cybersecurity market is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2025, creating over 1 million job opportunities.

