India to be a key hub to accelerate digital, IoT adoption globally: Siemens

By IANS | Published: September 13, 2022 02:51 PM 2022-09-13T14:51:02+5:30 2022-09-13T15:00:10+5:30

Mumbai, Sep 13 German industrial manufacturing major Siemens on Tuesday launched an open digital business platform in India ...

India to be a key hub to accelerate digital, IoT adoption globally: Siemens | India to be a key hub to accelerate digital, IoT adoption globally: Siemens

India to be a key hub to accelerate digital, IoT adoption globally: Siemens

Next

Mumbai, Sep 13 German industrial manufacturing major Siemens on Tuesday launched an open digital business platform in India to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for companies of all sizes globally, including more than 60 million small and medium enterprises

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india mumbai Indi Uk-india Republic of india Siemens ag India india Siemens Gia india Information and communication technologies