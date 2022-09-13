India to be a key hub to accelerate digital, IoT adoption globally: Siemens
By IANS | Published: September 13, 2022 02:51 PM 2022-09-13T14:51:02+5:30 2022-09-13T15:00:10+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 13 German industrial manufacturing major Siemens on Tuesday launched an open digital business platform in India ...
Mumbai, Sep 13 German industrial manufacturing major Siemens on Tuesday launched an open digital business platform in India to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for companies of all sizes globally, including more than 60 million small and medium enterprises
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app