Indian citizens wish to interact with AI agents for public sector services: Report

New Delhi, Sep 26 Indian citizens want more proactive, personalised and seamless public services, and are ready to embrace AI agents, with 100 per cent of them saying they would use an AI agent to interact with the public sector, a report said on Friday.

Meanwhile, government agencies are increasingly looking for ways to improve responsiveness, efficiency, and productivity to meet rising public expectations.

"95 per cent of Indian constituents are interested in being automatically enrolled in government programs they qualify for. They want the government to anticipate their needs, simplify processes, and deliver services proactively," global AI CRM leader Salesforce said in its report.

As many as 94 per cent of Indian constituents are interested in having pre-filled forms for government services. The same number of constituents are interested in automatic emergency response coordination and receiving personalised notifications.

“India’s digital transformation is among the most ambitious in the world, and AI agents present a powerful opportunity to accelerate this journey. AI agents present a transformative opportunity to reimagine how the government serves its citizens - making services faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia.

According to the report, 86 per cent of Indian constituents expect the government to proactively offer more relevant services.

The most important improvements the public sector can make to its service delivery include offering 24/7 support, responding faster to citizen needs, and improving data security.

The report highlighted that constituents would be more likely to use an AI agent if it could provide them with 24x7 access to information and services (70 per cent), give them more personalised support (55 per cent), keep their personal information safe (53 per cent) and help them efficiently access government resources (53 per cent).

