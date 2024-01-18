Indian renal denervation catheter mkt to grow at 11% CAGR: Report

New Delhi, Jan 18 The renal denervation catheters market in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 11 per cent between 2024 and 2033, according to a report on Thursday.

The rising prevalence of hypertension in India has become a significant health concern, leading to serious health issues and increased mortality rates. Renal denervation has been emerging as one of the potential solutions to address these challenges, particularly for resistant hypertension.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company revealed that India’s renal denervation catheter market is expected to reach around $2 million in 2033.

“The limited availability of therapeutic approaches for controlling resistant hypertension and preference for minimally invasive procedures are some of the factors driving the renal denervation catheters market in India," said Nandini Nagpal, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

"The complexity of conventional renal denervation procedures restricts their effectiveness and accessibility across a wide spectrum of patients. This underscores the necessity for more innovative therapies to address hypertension more effectively,” Nagpal added.

In December 2023, Medtronic introduced the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system in India after receiving FDA approval. This system offers patients a new adjunct way of lowering blood pressure through a catheter-based approach.

It utilises radiofrequency and supplements medications and lifestyle changes to assist in blood pressure reduction.

It is claimed to be both safe and efficient, ensuring consistent blood pressure reductions for patients.

“Given the substantial burden of hypertension and the challenge of treatment-resistant cases in India, renal denervation offers a novel therapeutic approach," Nagpal said.

"With the ongoing advancements in medical technology, including catheter design and targeting precision, coupled with the country's evolving healthcare infrastructure, renal denervation could find a useful application in medical centers across India,” she noted.

