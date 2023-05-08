Indian WhatsApp users beware, messages and calls receiving from international numbers are a scam

WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media apps, used by billions worldwide. However, WhatsApp users are receiving calls from international numbers from different countries like Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others.

However, these codes do not necessarily mean that the calls are also originating from these countries as we all know Whatsapp calls originate over the internet. According to some media reports, these international numbers are sold by agencies to scammers in the country.These calls are received by WhatsApp users out of the blue. It is advisable, at the moment, to simply ignore or reject the calls. Users can also block and report these numbers. If you unblock a contact, you won't receive any messages, calls, or status updates the contact sent you during the time they were blocked.

To block a number on WhatsApp, open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.Alternatively, you can open the app and tap on More options > Settings. Here, tap on Privacy > Blocked contacts. Tap Add here and search for or select the contact you want to block.