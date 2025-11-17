India’s merchandise and services exports up 4.84 pc at $491.8 billion in April-Oct

New Delhi, Nov 17 The government on Monday said that cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during April-October 2025 this fiscal (FY26) is estimated at $491.80 billion, a growth of 4.84 per cent compared to $469.11 billion in April-October 2024 last fiscal (FY25).

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-October 2025 was $254.25 billion, as compared to $252.66 billion during April-October 2024, registering a positive growth of 0.63 per cent.

The cumulative non-petroleum exports in April-October valued at $219.90 billion, registered an increase of 3.92 per cent as compared to $211.60 billion in April-October 2024, according to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in October include electronic goods, meat, dairy and poultry products, marine products, cashew and coffee.

While electronic goods exports increased by 19.05 per cent -- from $3.43 billion in October 2024 to $4.08 billion in October 2025, meat, dairy and poultry products exports increased by 30.87 per cent from $0.45 billion in October 2024 to $0.58 billion in October 2025.

Marine products exports increased by 11.08 per cent from $0.81 billion in October 2024 to $0.90 billion in October 2025. Cashew exports increased by 126.85 per cent from $0.03 billion in October 2024 to $0.06 billion in October 2025.

Moreover, coffee exports increased by 10.91 per cent from $0.12 billion in October 2024 to $0.13 billion in October 2025

India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) for October stood at $72.89 billion. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for October 2025 is estimated at $94.70 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.87 percent compared with October 2024.

The estimated value of service imports during April-October 2025 was $118.87 billion as compared to $114.96 billion in April-October 2024.

The services trade surplus for April-October 2025 is $118.68 billion as compared to $101.49 billion in April-October 2024.

Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in October 2025 are China (42.35 per cent), Spain (43.43 per cent), Sri Lanka (29.02 per cent), Vietnam (21.42 per cent) and Tanzania (17.92 per cent), the data showed.

