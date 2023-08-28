India’s moon rover safely heading on a new path, says ISRO
By IANS | Published: August 28, 2023 06:02 PM2023-08-28T18:02:15+5:302023-08-28T18:05:03+5:30
Chennai, Aug 28 India’s moon rover is roaming around the lunar surface carefully and avoiding not just pitfalls ...
Chennai, Aug 28 India’s moon rover is roaming around the lunar surface carefully and avoiding not just pitfalls but crater falls.
In a post on social media platform X on Monday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said: “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It’s now safely heading on a new path.”
India on August 23 reached the Moon with its lander safely landing on the lunar soil in a text book style.
Later the rover rolled down and starting roving.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app