IndiGo announces relief measures for affected passengers due to airport closure

New Delhi, May 10 Low-cost airline IndiGo on Saturday said customers who were scheduled to fly into or out of the impacted airports owing to the closure of airports, they may now choose to travel from or to another nearby airport without any additional charges.

In a statement, the airline said that due to security reasons, until airports reopen, it stands committed to supporting its customers during this time.

“We understand the uncertainty this situation may have caused and want to assure you that our team is here to help. Change and cancellation fees are being waived for bookings made during this period,” said IndiGo.

“This flexibility is available across our network for eligible bookings. We are also planning to operate relief flights to support stranded passengers and will share updates as these plans are confirmed,” the airline added.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective till May 14.

The closure “corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025, due to operational reasons,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in its latest update.

The following airports are affected by the NOTAM — Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.

