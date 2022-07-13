Indo-British scholar's AI tech boosts smartphone battery, save energy

New Delhi, July 13 A novel Artificial Intelligence-based technology developed by an Indian-origin scholar at University of Essex in the UK, can help boost smartphone battery life by 30 per cent and save countless kilowatts from energy bills.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Dr Amit Singh, currently at Essex University spearheaded the technology and rolled it into an app EOptomizer to drive down carbon emissions by making consumers' electronic devices last longer.

EOptomiser does this by using software to dramatically increase efficiency and reliability in smartphones, tablets, cars, smart fridges and computer batteries - delaying when consumers need to buy carbon-footprint-producing replacements.

"Considering that there will be approximately 50 billion devices by 2025 and many more thereafter, EOptomiser has great potential to help to achieve the net zero emissions goal of the whole world. It is our hope that this app will help make everyone's life better, save them money and help save the environment," said Singh, Associate Professor at the varsity, in a statement.

"We hope to see our app in the hands of consumers across the globe," he added.

EOptimizer deploys AI to understand how a particular app is being used and optimises the energy usage for the app. For example, a user might quickly scroll through a news app while at work to check the headlines.

This will require a higher FPS (frames per second) than when they spend more time on the app in the evening, slowly scrolling down and reading more stories in full.

The app realises the change in FPS for the app being used and tries to find the best operating frequency of CPU and GPU processors to cater for the change whilst consuming the least amount of power and temperature gain in the device, which is a critical issue in mobile phones.

The AI tech analyses how an app is being used throughout the day and optimises energy use.

