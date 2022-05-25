Instagram Down: Users face issues as Instagram goes down, Twitter flooded with memes

Instagram was down in India for a while. Many Indian users had to face Instagram outage. The site, which tracks DownDetector outages, also confirmed the outage. It also said that users were having problems logging in. Meanwhile, many users also complained about it on Twitter. But Meta has not made any official statement about the outage.

Many users have resorted to the Outage Tracking Platform Downdetector to report problems with the app. Server errors, meanwhile, have caused problems mainly on mobile apps and the website is said to be functioning properly. Outage problem has been reported since around 11 o'clock.

Many took to Twitter to complain about Instagram. Many said they were having trouble using the app. While there were also some memes that went viral after the outage.





