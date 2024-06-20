Instagram Feature Update: Meta-Owned App Adds Music to Carousel Posts With Video Clips

Instagram has recently introduced a new feature allowing users to add music to carousel posts that include video clips, expanding beyond the previous capability limited to still image carousels. This update enables users to create more dynamic and engaging posts by combining images, videos, and music. Notably, when music is added to a carousel post containing videos, the original sound from the videos is automatically muted.

This enhancement provides users with increased creative flexibility. Creators can now seamlessly integrate their favorite songs as background music in video-only carousels or blend photos and videos with personalized soundtracks. This feature supports various applications, such as enhancing vlog-style content with appropriate background music or crafting compelling recaps of events like concerts or festivals.

Instagram's continuous improvement of its music features is particularly noteworthy amid the backdrop of potential TikTok bans in the U.S. and India. TikTok serves as a prominent platform for music promotion, and its absence could redirect music-focused efforts towards Instagram. Recently, TikTok expanded its collaboration with Adobe Express by incorporating over a million copyright-free songs and sounds from TikTok's Commercial Music Library into the app.

Instagram's strategic aim is to establish itself as the premier alternative by offering diverse music engagement options. By integrating more music-related elements, Instagram seeks to attract users and fulfill the void potentially left by TikTok, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading platform for creative expression and social engagement.