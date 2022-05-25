Instagram Outage: Social media site briefly goes down, preventing users from logging in

Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform, briefly went down earlier today, preventing many users from logging in and using the platform.

Several users confirmed on Twitter that Instagram is not working for them. While some users reported that their feeds were not refreshing, others were unable to log into the app.

With multiple reports, DownDetector confirmed that the service was down. Users reported experiencing problems around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, and the outage lasted until about 12:45 p.m. Reports have come in from cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and many more.

However, unlike previous outages, the app was not unavailable to all Instagram users. Some rumours also claimed that some users were able to use the platform during the outage. These users could access their accounts and use all aspects of the platform, including refreshing their feeds and opening new profiles.

Instagram has yet to acknowledge the problem, and no official statement has been issued.

The platform has also experienced several similar outages in recent months, including one, last month on the night of Tuesday, April 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor