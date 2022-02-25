Instagram, YLAC renew programme to nurture teens to be future leaders

New Delhi, Feb 25 Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram, in association with the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), on Friday launched a new edition of their youth programme the Counter Speech Fellowship.

In its sixth year now, the programme will engage young people on topics that matter to them and encourage them to lead conversations about them online and will focus on four themes Gender Equality, Diversity, Bullying and Mental Wellbeing.

"Instagram is a place where people express themselves creatively. The catalyst for such creativity is a positive environment and that's the reason why we are investing in the fellowship for the sixth year now," Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, said in a statement.

"Young people across India have been part of this fellowship and have gone on to create communities that voice youth opinions and advocate for societal change. We are thankful for the continued partnership with YLAC, and the ecosystem consisting of parents and young people, who invest their time and energy to make this fellowship a critical part of a young person's digital upbringing," Jog added.

The Counter Speech Fellowship engages creative teenagers to use the power of visual storytelling to start meaningful conversations on issues that are important to young citizens around the world.

The programme is built around the idea of using art for positive expression and advocacy, and is designed as an incubator for the future generation of leaders and activists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor