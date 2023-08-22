Intel announces over 100 job cuts in the US to reduce costs

Intel, the US-based chipmaker company, has announced a fresh round of mass layoffs in the US to cut down costs. As per a report by Sacramento Inno, the company has made 89 job cuts across its Folsom campus and 51 job cuts across its San Jose, California office. This comes after the company, in May, announced that it plans to lay off employees to cut costs after facing losses.

It is reported that the layoffs will take effect at the end of the month. It added that Intel is firing 10 GPU software engineers, eight system software development engineers, six cloud software engineers, six product marketing engineers and six system-on-chip design engineers along with other employees. Notably, Intel’s Folsom campus has R&D departments for several activities including development of SSDs, graphics processors, software and chipsets. Back in May, Intel announced its plan for layoffs in order to mitigate costs amid a challenging macro-economic environment.

The chipmaker did not reveal that exact number of upcoming employees at that time. It gave an official statement to Business Today, saying: “Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. We continue to invest in areas core to our business to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect.”