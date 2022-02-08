Intel invests in open-source RISC-V processors

Zurich, Feb 8 Tech giant Intel Corporation has collaborated with global open hardware standards organisation RISC-V International to join it at the Premier membership level.

This move demonstrates Intel's strategic investment in open collaboration and support of the open RISC-V architecture and highlights numerous deep RISC-V member partnerships with Intel.

Bob Brennan, Vice President of Customer Solutions Engineering for Intel Foundry Services (IFS), will be joining both the RISC-V Board of Directors and Technical Steering Committee.

"A rich open-source software and hardware ecosystem is critical for accelerating the growth and adoption of RISC-V and fully unlocking value for chip designers," Brennan said in a statement.

"Intel is delighted to support the growth of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. We look forward to optimising IP for Intel process technologies to ensure that RISC-V runs best on IFS silicon across all types of cores, from embedded to high-performance," Brennan added.

The open RISC-V ecosystem provides open modular building blocks that are essential for modern computing.

In joining RISC-V as a Premier member, Intel is leading and expanding the RISC-V ecosystem potential for industry stakeholders.

RISC-V's open collaboration model, combined with the freedom of design across domains and industries, facilitates technology innovation for the hardware community and RISC-V members.

Intel's planned investments and commitment to open collaboration on RISC-V will strengthen the overall ecosystem and drive commercialisation of RISC-V.

As a part of this collaboration, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) will sponsor an open-source software development platform that allows for freedom in experimentation, including partners across the ecosystem, universities, and consortia.

The IFS strategy will provide a broad range of leadership intellectual property (IP) optimised for Intel process technologies.

