iPhone 14 Pro Max with solid internals is here to make you a creator

New Delhi, Sep 24 The high-end models of iPhones have proved that these mean machines can be used for tasks other than just calling, streaming, chatting, gaming and so on like top-of-the-line film and documentary making, short-form videos, live music recordings, creative projects and more.

Not only famous personalities (Lady Gaga shot 'Stupid Love' on an iPhone and there are plenty of films shot on the device) but also the budding professionals in India are constantly utilising the next-gen features in iPhones to create a whole new set of possibilities.

And iPhone 14 Pro Max now gives them freedom to explore more.

Featuring an incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip, a new class of pro camera system with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos iPhone 14 Max has introduced groundbreaking advancements to make iPhone even more indispensable.

The device also offers Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

For creative professionals and casual users, iPhone 14 Pro Max elevates the experience like never before, thanks to its solid internals.

Let us take a deep dive into how this device can outshine everything out there in the market.

The A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro Max unlocks unparalleled experiences like the Dynamic Island, powers all-day battery life, and delivers impressive computational photography capabilities.

With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40 per cent faster than the competition and easily handles demanding workloads.

A16 Bionic features an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50 per cent more memory bandwidth perfect for graphics-intensive games and apps — and a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second.

Using Apple's best-in-class fusion architecture to combine performance and energy savings, the chip delivers more performance with a fraction of the power compared to the competition.

Fundamental to the pro camera system, A16 Bionic powers incredible computational photography features. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo, according to Apple.

The images and videos came out just stunning, thanks to the pro camera system.

The Photonic Engine brought a new lease of life in photos through a deep integration of hardware and software. It applies Deep Fusion technology in the imaging process to deliver extraordinary detail and preserve subtle textures, provide better colour and maintain more information in a photo.

The new 48MP Main camera will allow you to go beyond the three fixed lenses, adding a new 2x Telephoto option that offers a familiar focal length that's great for Portrait mode.

Moreover, the quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 micrometre, resulting in amazing low-light capture and keeping photo size at a practical 12MP.

The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom.

This will deliver optical quality at a familiar focal length, which is great for features like Portrait mode.

The quad-pixel sensor also brings benefits to pro workflows, optimising for detail in ProRAW.

With a new machine learning model designed specifically for the quad-pixel sensor, iPhone now shoots ProRAW at 48MP with an unprecedented level of detail, enabling new creative workflows for pro users.

For video lovers, there is a new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

Cinematic mode is now available in 4K at 30 frames per second (fps) and 4K at 24 fps, along with Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

Design-wise, iPhone 14 Pro Max features a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four stunning colours deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs 139,900 in India (now available with attractive offers during the festive sale) and goes up to Rs 189,000 (1 TB model).

It comes with a 6.7 inches display with a resolution of 2796 x 1290 Pixels. The aspect ratio of iPhone 14 Pro Max is 19.5:9 so that the users can enjoy vivid and crystal clear visuals while streaming or playing games.

The houses a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone.

The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

Conclusion: If you are an amateur photographer, a video maker or part of the growing creators' economy, iPhone 14 Pro Max is your go-to investment.

For the aspirational smartphone users in India, the device is something that will give them a wholesome experience. Flaunting it a bit at get-togethers and weekend parties won't be a bad idea too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor