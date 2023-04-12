iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons

San Francisco, April 12 Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation.

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.

"My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design," Kuo wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday.

Moreover, he said, investors expected that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers' revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavourable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies (Taptic Engine supplier).

Another Taptic Engine supplier for solid-state buttons, Luxshare ICT will likely be less affected by this change due to its significantly larger operating scale vs AAC Technologies.

Kuo said that the iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the EVT development stage, so there is still time to modify the design.

In addition, removing the solid-state buttons and restoring physical buttons will simplify the development and testing process.

